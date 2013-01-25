BERLIN Jan 25 Extending the time Ireland and
Portugal take to repay their loans and return to international
bond markets is an option that can be discussed, the head of the
euro zone's bailout fund was quoted as saying on Friday.
"One can talk about that," Klaus Regling told Spiegel
Online, adding the two countries wanted an extension of the
maturities of their debt rather than a pause in servicing their
debt and interest payments. "It could help them return to the
market earlier. ... And that is in all of our interests."
The European Commission is drawing up options for both
countries to see how investor confidence can best be
strengthened and improve conditions for Dublin and Lisbon, which
have been shut out of markets for two years.