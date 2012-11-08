HAMBURG, Germany Nov 8 Loans given to
struggling euro zone states will be paid back but the
possibility of default still has to be factored in, the head of
the euro zone's bailout fund told Reuters on Thursday.
"Loans will be serviced and paid back. Risks are of course
taken on and you cannot completely exclude the possibility that
such risks will become real," Klaus Regling, head of the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM), said on the sidelines of an
economic conference in Hamburg.
"But it is not the usual case - it's a big exception, if it
ever were to even arise. That has not happened so far," he said.