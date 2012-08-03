HELSINKI Aug 3 EU Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Friday that financial markets may
have initially misunderstood the European Central Bank's
decision a day earlier.
"The market has been negative and skeptical. It seems the
European Central Bank's very important decision yesterday may
not have been understood correctly," Rehn told Finnish
broadcaster MTV3, according to its website.
The ECB kept euro zone interest rates at a record low 0.75
percent but indicated it may again start buying government bonds
to help lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
But ECB President Mario Draghi indicated such bond buying
wasn't likely before September, and only if countries asked to
use the euro zone's rescue funds and accepted strict conditions
and supervision.
On Friday, Spanish 10-year yields were 13
basis points higher on the day at 7.36 percent. Italian yields
were steady at 6.33 percent.
