STRASBOURG, France, Sept 14 A default by Greece or its exit from the euro zone would carry dramatic costs for Greece, the region and the global economy, the EU's economic and monetary affairs commissioner said on Wednesday.

Addressing the European Parliament, Olli Rehn also said that euro area bonds could only be introduced if they were accompanied by much stronger fiscal surveillance across the 17-country single currency area.

"Let me say a word to those suggesting that Greece would be better off outside the euro. I very strongly disagree. Neither Greece nor the euro zone would be better off," Rehn said.

"Whatever way you look at it, it is absolutely certain that a default and/or exit of Greece from the euro zone would carry dramatic economic and social and political costs, not only for Greece but also for all other euro area member states and EU member states, as well as for our global partners."

Rehn added that the region's sovereign debt crisis, which has dragged on for nearly two years, was having an impact on the real economy, with growth and employment under "extreme pressure".