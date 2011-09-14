STRASBOURG, France, Sept 14 A default by Greece
or its exit from the euro zone would carry dramatic costs for
Greece, the region and the global economy, the EU's economic and
monetary affairs commissioner said on Wednesday.
Addressing the European Parliament, Olli Rehn also said that
euro area bonds could only be introduced if they were
accompanied by much stronger fiscal surveillance across the
17-country single currency area.
"Let me say a word to those suggesting that Greece would be
better off outside the euro. I very strongly disagree. Neither
Greece nor the euro zone would be better off," Rehn said.
"Whatever way you look at it, it is absolutely certain that
a default and/or exit of Greece from the euro zone would carry
dramatic economic and social and political costs, not only for
Greece but also for all other euro area member states and EU
member states, as well as for our global partners."
Rehn added that the region's sovereign debt crisis, which
has dragged on for nearly two years, was having an impact on the
real economy, with growth and employment under "extreme
pressure".