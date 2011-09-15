BRUSSELS, Sept 15 The European Commission expects an EU/ECB/IMF "troika" review of Greece's fiscal targets to be completed by the end of September, the EU's economic and monetary affairs commissioner said on Thursday.

"Over the last weekend, the Greek government took very important decisions that go a long way to meeting the fiscal target for this year," Olli Rehn told a news briefing.

"It is now essential that they go all the way and convince their partners so that they can expect a decision to be taken by the euro area and the IMF in time before the next hurdles of financing will emerge," he said, adding that the situation would be discussed by euro zone finance ministers on Friday.

"In case that is convincing, then the review mission in full could return to Athens and we should be able to conclude work by the end of September, again on the condition that Greece will meet all the conditions that we have set to conclude the review.

"Once that is the case, then we can obviously conclude the review and proceed towards the disbursement of the sixth tranche, and also continue to work towards a new programme including private sector involvement," Rehn said.