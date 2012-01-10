BRUSSELS Jan 10 The euro zone's
devastating debt crisis is not over but financial markets must
be patient in waiting for the effects of reforms to avoid
pushing the bloc into a liquidity crisis, the EU's top economic
official said on Tuesday.
"The crisis has damaged the European economy and affected
the jobs and the welfare of Europeans, and this crisis is by no
means behind us," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner
Olli Rehn told the European Parliament.
"It will take time, structural reforms often take a long
time," Rehn said. "Markets however, tend to be impatient and
this impatience can push sovereigns or banking institutions into
a liquidity crisis that could surely endanger financial
stability."
(Reporting By Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski)