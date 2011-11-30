BRIEF-Amerigas Partners L.P. to issue notes
* Amerigas Partners LP says its unit intend to offer $525 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
BRUSSELS Nov 30 The euro zone will either undergo much deeper integration or will gradually fall apart, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told the European Parliament on Wednesday.
"The economic and monetary union will either have to be completed through much deeper integration or we will have to accept a gradual disintegration of over half a century of European integration," Rehn said in a prepared speech.
He said that some of the integration may have to be done through a change to the European Union treaty, and although it would not be an immediate solution to the debt crisis, it would create a stability union to prevent crises in the future. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)
* Osisko mining announces $30 million bought deal equity financing of units
LONDON, Feb 6 The dollar edged higher on Monday but European stocks fell as investors sought clarity in the face of a host of economic and political uncertainties.