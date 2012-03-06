PARIS, March 6 The euro currency area is
in the grip of a mild recession but there are signs of
improvement, European Union Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.
"While the euro area is currently in a mild recession there
are at the same time signs of stabilisation. I am convinced
that, as a result of our collective efforts, and if we keep up
our recent decisive action, we can witness a turning of the tide
in the coming months in the European economy," Rehn told a
conference in Paris.
He also said that the risk of a borrowing squeeze in the EU
area had been lifted thanks largely to the European Central
Bank's long-term liquidity offer.
"The risk of a credit crunch in the european economy has
been prevented," Rehn said.
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; editing by Geert De Clercq)