(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Daniel Flynn
PARIS, March 6 European Union Economic and
Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Tuesday there
were signs the euro zone would recover from a mild recession in
the coming months and he voiced confidence a debt restructuring
deal for Greece would be successful.
Rehn also urged Spain's new government to quickly present
its budgetary plan for this year to the Commission and to press
ahead with structural reforms to regional finances.
"While the euro area is currently in a mild recession there
are at the same time signs of stabilisation," Rehn told a
conference in Paris.
"I am convinced that, as a result of our collective efforts,
and if we keep up our recent decisive action, we can witness a
turning of the tide in the coming months in the European
economy," he added.
He cited signs of an improvement in the solidity of the
banking sector thanks to the European Central Bank's provision
of 1 trillion euros of three-year liquidity.
"The European banking sector is in recovery and the risk of
an outright credit crunch in the real economy in Europe has been
prevented largely thanks to the recent actions by the European
Central Bank through its long-term refinancing operations," he
said.
Asked about concerns that Greece call fall short
of its target of 75 percent participation in a private creditor
restructuring which should wipe 100 billion euros off the value
of its debts, Rehn said: "I am confident that the PSI deal will
be successfully concluded ."
"It is one of the cornerstones of the new programme for
Greece which aims at reforming the country and boosting growth
and employment in Greece," Rehn said, adding it was too soon to
consider whether a third rescue would be needed for Greece as
terms of the second programme were still being finalised.
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told Reuters on
Monday that he was optimistic that the deal would secure
investor participation of at least 90 percent.
On Spain, Rehn said Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's government
needed to define a medium-term budget strategy and present its
2012 budget to the Commission as soon as possible.
"We need full information from the Spanish government of the
fiscal plans for this year and next and only once we have this
full information can we make an assessment of whether effective
action is being taken by Spain," he told journalists on the
sidelines of the conference.
Spain defied Brussels last week and set itself a softer
deficit target of 5.8 percent of GDP this year, from 4.4 percent
previously, but meeting even the revised objective could prove
tough if regional leaders resist budget cuts.
"It is important that Spain will address the structural
weaknesses of regional finances this year through the regional
stability law. Slippages in regional governments have been one
of the Achilles' heel of Spanish fiscal policy," he said.
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; editing by Geert De Clercq and
Susan Fenton)