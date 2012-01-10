* EU's top economic official warns crisis still unresolved
* Defends debt-cutting strategy, says deal on Greece close
(Refiles to add topic code)
BRUSSELS Jan 10 Greece is nearing an
agreement with private-sector bond holders on a debt swap
crucial to a second bailout package for Athens, the European
Union's top economic official said on Tuesday.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn also
warned that the euro zone's financial crisis was not over, and
urged financial markets to be patient for the fruits of reforms
to avoid pushing the bloc into a liquidity crisis.
Some bankers have sounded sceptical over the private-sector
participation for Greece, which the leaders of France and
Germany on Monday reiterated was essential, and Rehn was
cautious.
"We are about to finalise shortly negotiations on
private-sector involvement, which is a necessary condition for
the second programme," Rehn told the European Parliament. "It is
not going to be easy but I am reasonably confident we will
achieve this aim."
Greek Deputy Finance Minister Filippos Sachinidis said on
Tuesday there was progress but no deal yet in the bond swap
talks with creditor banks and reaffirmed Athens' aim for a
voluntary accord that made the country's debt
sustainable.
r Under a so-called "private sector involvement" (PSI), a key
part of a second 130 billion euro Greek bailout deal, investors
would voluntarily accept a nominal 50 percent discount on Greek
bond holdings in return for a mix of cash and new bonds.
Saddled with some huge debts and split by political
differences, euro zone nations have seen the debt crisis push
the regional economy towards recession.
Rehn, one of the EU's most powerful commissioners, is
charged with policing the 27-nation bloc's national budgets, and
is insisting on fiscal rigour -- which some economists say is
strangling economic growth and putting Europeans out of work.
Rehn acknowledged the difficulties and asked for patience
waiting for results of his tough medicine for debt reduction.
"The crisis has damaged the European economy and affected
the jobs and the welfare of Europeans, and this crisis is by no
means behind us," Rehn said. "It will take time, structural
reforms often take a long time... Markets, however, tend to be
impatient and this impatience can push sovereigns or banking
institutions into a liquidity crisis."
The euro zone, which accounts for about 16 percent of world
output, is forecast to struggle to grow in 2012 and could
contract by as much as 1 percent, with its impact reverberating
to the United States and Asia.
"The sine qua non necessary to return to the path of
economic growth is that we will be able to resolve the sovereign
crisis and the banking sector problems," Rehn said.
(Reporting By Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski; editing by
Sebastian Moffett and Stephen Nisbet)