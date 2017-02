BRUSSELS, Sept 15 The European Commission does not expect Italy's fiscal consolidation plans to have any impact on growth for this year, the EU's economic and monetary affairs commissioner said on Thursday.

"We do not expect concerning Italy any impact on GDP growth this year from the fiscal consolidation package, as the additional fiscal consolidation measures adopted this summer falls on 2012 and 2014, so to the next three years," Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news briefing.