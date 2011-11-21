BRUSSELS Nov 21 EU Economic Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Monday that implementing EU
single-market reforms would increase total European Union output
by more than three percent by 2020.
Rehn also told a seminar in Brussels that Europe must push
for measures that enhance growth and have a confidence-building
impact in the short-term.
"Implementing a list of specific single market reforms would
increase EU GDP by over 3 percent by 2020," said Rehn.
"About half of that would come from the completion of the
implementation of the services directive," he said.
"Capitalising on our internal market is particularly attractive
in the current context."
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by David Brunnstrom)