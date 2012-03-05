BRUSSELS, March 5 Euro zone retail sales
were stronger than expected in January, defying expectations of
a fall and rebounding month-on-month after four consecutive
months of falls, data showed on Monday.
The European Union's statistics office said retail sales in
the 17 countries using the euro rose 0.3 percent month-on-month
for a unchanged year-on-year reading. Economists polled by
Reuters had expected a 0.1 percent monthly fall and a 1.6
percent annual decline.
Retail sales are an indication of household demand, which
has long been the weakest part of the euro zone economy, because
consumers worry about jobs amid high unemployment, inflation
that cuts their purchasing power and an economy that is sinking
into a recession.
The European Commission expects the economy to start growing
again only in the second half of the year.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)