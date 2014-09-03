BRUSSELS, Sept 3 Euro zone retail sales slowed
as expected in July, data from the European Union's Statistics
Office showed on Wednesday, another sign of weakness in the euro
zone economy, which ground to a halt in the second quarter.
Eurostat said that the volume of retail sales in the 18
countries sharing the euro fell 0.4 percent month-on-month in
July and rose 0.8 percent year-on-year. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast a 0.4 percent monthly fall and a 0.9
percent annual rise.
Eurostat also lowered its estimate for retail sales growth
in June to 0.3 percent month-on-month from the 0.4 percent
reported previously and to 1.9 percent year-on-year from 2.4
percent previously.
The decline in July was mainly caused by falling sales of
food, drinks and tobacco. Sales slowed even though inflation had
reached just 0.4 percent year-on-year in July and slowed to 0.3
percent in August.
The European Central Bank wants to keep price growth below
but close to 2 percent and is trying to keep inflation
expectations from falling too low, to ward off deflation.
The ECB meets on monetary policy on Thursday. Executive
board member Benoit Coeure said in an essay published in Greek
newspaper Ta Nea on Saturday that the bank was ready to adjust
policy further if needed.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Larry King)