FRANKFURT, March 21 The European Systemic Risk
Board stressed on Thursday the importance of protecting the
European Union's smaller savers for the stability of the
financial systems.
Earlier this week, Cyprus' plan to tax bank deposits of less
than 100,000 euros to help fund an international bailout that it
needs to stay afloat caused outrage among its citizens and was
rejected by the country's parliament.
The ESRB, designed to give early warnings and one of
Europe's flagship responses to the financial crisis, said it
shared the Eurogroup's view on the importance of fully
guaranteeing deposits below 100,000 euros across the EU.
"Increased legal certainty for bank creditors regarding the
priority of their claims would reinforce the resilience of the
financial system," it said in a statement.
Financial markets are on tenterhooks as Cyprus tries to
raise 5.8 billion euros demanded by the EU under a 10 billion
euro rescue by Monday after the country's parliament rejected an
earlier plan that included taxing depositors.
The European Central Bank gave Cyprus until Monday to raise
the funds necessary to clinch the international bailout or face
losing emergency funds for its banks and inevitably collapse.
The ESRB also said that fragilities in the EU financial
system persisted, which made it vulnerable to adverse
macro-financial dynamics.
The ESRB, which is chaired by ECB President Mario Draghi, is
made up of mix of central bankers and financial industry bodies
and is designed to take a bird's eye view of Europe's economy
and flag up any emerging problems for relevant authorities to
act on.
Critics argue it has no formal teeth and is therefore likely
to prove ineffective. The ESRB argues, however, that its ability
to issue public warnings means it can harness the disciplinary
forces of the market.
