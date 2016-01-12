BRUSSELS Jan 12 Euro zone countries should
share more economic risks, beyond what is implied by their
banking union, to make the monetary union work better, the
European Commission said in a quarterly report on the single
currency area.
Under banking union, large banks in euro zone countries are
all supervised by the European Central Bank and there is a joint
fund to finance the resolution of failing institutions.
To complete the project, governments will have to agree on
pan-European guarantees for bank deposits of up to 100,000
euros, that would be backed by money at the European level.
But Germany vehemently opposes such a scheme, saying the
euro zone must act to reduce risks before it will agree to any
further risk sharing.
The Commission, however, said that not only the banking
union must be completed -- which means setting up the deposit
insurance scheme -- but that the euro zone should move further.
That could imply a fiscal union, as advocated by France and
Spain but rejected by the bloc's biggest economy, Germany.
"We also need to strengthen risk-sharing between Member
States beyond the Banking Union," the Commission said in the
report, which discussed ways to better handle economic shocks.
"It is important to recognise that better risk prevention will
not eliminate asymmetric shocks altogether."
"Relative price adjustments within a monetary union will
never occur as quickly as exchange rate adjustments. And we have
seen that market pressures can deprive countries of their fiscal
stabilisers in a deep crisis," the Commission added.
During the sovereign debt crisis which peaked in 2012, five
euro zone governments were cut off from market financing,
forcing them to borrow from a joint euro zone bailout fund to
avert the risk of bankruptcy.
It meant the governments had to dramatically consolidate
their public finances just when their depressed economies needed
a public spending boost the most.
"Some shocks cannot be absorbed internally only. So for all
economies to be permanently better off inside the euro area,
some risks will have to be shared within the Economic and
Monetary Union, both through capital and credit markets (market
risk sharing) and through fiscal means (public sector risk
sharing)," the Commission said in the report.
Among the ideas for further euro zone integration is a plan
to create a special euro zone budget that could be used to help
finance structural reforms or contribute to jobless benefits in
countries that are making their economies more competitive.
While such ideas are offered for consideration in the
long-term in a Commission road-map to further euro zone
integration, the EU executive believes they are necessary.
"After all, even in a successful monetary union like the
United States -- which enjoys a full banking union, flexible
labour and product markets, powerful financial market
risk-sharing and effective private-sector debt resolution
mechanisms -- public risk sharing plays a role in the absorption
of regional shocks," it said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Catherine Evans)