PARIS Oct 22 European Union leaders face two
months of tough bargaining on money, power and the future
governance of the euro zone before they can boost confidence
that the existential threat to the single currency has faded.
The European Central Bank's pledge to buy the bonds of
struggling euro zone countries in unlimited amounts has changed
the terms of Europe's debt crisis.
Yet French President Francois Hollande may have been a
little premature in declaring a turning point last week after
another night of summit negotiation yielded a deal for a euro
zone banking regulator to be launched next year.
"We are on track to solve the problems that for too long
have been paralysing the euro zone and made it vulnerable," said
Hollande. "I again have confirmation that the worst is behind
us."
More nights of horse-trading lie ahead between now and
mid-December in which EU states must agree on a common budget
for the next seven years, closer fiscal union with more
intrusive central supervision of national budgets and a possible
separate budget for the euro zone, and more support for the most
vulnerable euro states.
They will need to decide how to keep Greece afloat if, as
expected, it reaches a deal with international creditors to
avoid bankruptcy next month in exchange for more drastic
spending cuts and structural reforms.
And they may face months of uncertainty over whether Spain,
which has already been promised up to 100 billion euros in loans
to recapitalise its ailing banks, can avoid a sovereign bailout.
Above all, the euro zone is a long way from returning to the
levels of economic growth needed to make its debts more
manageable and get millions of angry unemployed back to work.
For now, the financial market turmoil that threatened the
very survival of the currency area a few months ago has abated,
at the risk of lulling EU leaders back into complacency over
what remains to be done.
The European Central Bank removed that acute sense of crisis
by agreeing to buy unlimited quantities of short-term bonds of
troubled euro zone countries that apply for a rescue programme
and accept strict conditions.
"The state of urgency we had over the summer is just not
there to the same degree," said a senior EU official who has
been present at every night of summitry since the crisis began
in late 2009.
"There is not the same sense of having our backs to the
wall," he said. "One should know from the way politics works in
the European Union that you need a certain sense of crisis to
act -- that's the way it works."
BIG THREE TIES AT LOW EBB
Complicating the next few weeks of negotiation, relations
among Europe's three leading powers - Germany, France and
Britain - are as difficult as at any time for a decade.
The collapse of a proposed aerospace mega-merger between
European Airbus manufacturer EADS and British defence
company BAE Systems over government stakes underscored
the depth of mistrust between Paris, Berlin and London.
Within the euro zone, Germany and France remain at odds over
the balance between central EU control of national budgets and
economic reforms, and mutualising risks and liability for each
others' debts and bank deposits.
Hollande argues Germany must first take steps he sees as
vital to underpin vulnerable countries' government borrowing and
financial institutions before France will agree to yield more
sovereignty to Brussels over its fiscal and economic policy.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel seems determined to avoid
any new liability for German taxpayers which would require her
to seek approval from her increasingly reluctant parliament
before a September 2013 general election.
That may explain why she insisted that euro zone rescue
funds could not recapitalise any bank until a euro zone banking
supervisor is fully operational late next year, and there would
be no retroactive direct recapitalisation of banks.
Her stance was a blow to Spain's hopes of getting the cost
of rescuing banks hit by the collapse of a real estate bubble
off the state's balance sheet, and hence easing its debt burden
without recourse to a euro zone bailout. It was also a setback
for Ireland's hopes of shedding some of its bank-induced debt.
It remains to be seen whether Merkel's refusal to share such
"legacy" costs is Germany's last word, or whether a future
Berlin government may revisit the issue after the election.
Many economists believe that a fresh start for the euro zone
will require action such as common euro zone bonds or at least a
reduction in peripheral members' "legacy" debts to be viable in
the long run. Early relief for Madrid appears ruled out,
although Merkel said on Sunday Ireland was a "special case".
Yet German officials say relations between Merkel and
Hollande are not as tense as they seem in public, and they are
confident that he will accept trade-offs between greater
European solidarity and more pooling of fiscal sovereignty.
BRITAIN DRIFTING AWAY?
While the rest of Europe is negotiating intensively on
closer integration, Britain is talking increasingly about
loosening its ties with the EU, and some influential members of
the governing Conservative party of leaving completely.
Prime Minister David Cameron has threatened to veto the
seven-year EU budget due to be agreed at a Nov. 22-23 summit if
spending is not cut. And he wants to exploit the negotiations on
closer euro zone integration as an opportunity to negotiate
looser membership terms for Britain in the Union.
It remains to be seen how far other European partners are
prepared to accommodate British exceptionalism. Finland's Europe
minister said last week that Britain seemed to be waving "bye,
bye" to the EU, and there was little others could do about it.
The main achievement of the latest summit was to keep plans
for a single European banking supervisor broadly on track
despite a rearguard battle led by Germany's finance minister.
"I struggle to find any major piece of reform involving more
than a couple of countries which has moved from idea to
implementation as fast as the European banking union," said
UniCredit global chief economist Erik Nielsen.
The most encouraging news for the future of the euro zone,
Nielsen said, was the way that Germany's leadership has changed
its attitude towards keeping Greece in the euro area, and hence
supporting peripheral states in difficulty.
"There is no turning back now, not only because of the
already clear signals from the government leadership, but
because the political challenge (from the opposition Social
Democrats) - impressively - turns out to be coming from a demand
for more Europe, and more support for Greece," he said.