BRUSSELS Dec 15 Russia is committed to giving at least 10 billion dollars through the International Monetary Fund to support Europe's efforts to stave off financial crisis, a Russian presidential aide said on Thursday.

"We are ready to contribute our part via the IMF. We are committed to do it. Ten billion dollars is the minimum commitment," an aide to President Dmitry Medvedev said in Brussels ahead of an EU-Russia summit.

The presidents of the EU and Russia are likely to discuss possible Russian contributions to stability in the euro zone during the meeting. (Reporting by Sebastian Moffett; Writing by Justyna Pawlak)