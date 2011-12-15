BRUSSELS Dec 15 Russia is committed to
giving at least 10 billion dollars through the International
Monetary Fund to support Europe's efforts to stave off financial
crisis, a Russian presidential aide said on Thursday.
"We are ready to contribute our part via the IMF. We are
committed to do it. Ten billion dollars is the minimum
commitment," an aide to President Dmitry Medvedev said in
Brussels ahead of an EU-Russia summit.
The presidents of the EU and Russia are likely to discuss
possible Russian contributions to stability in the euro zone
during the meeting.
(Reporting by Sebastian Moffett; Writing by Justyna Pawlak)