* Russia FinMin says Greek default prevention in focus
* Says policymakers concerned about default's impact on
markets
* Sees 'lost decade' for global economic growth
By Lidia Kelly
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Global policy makers have
been debating prevention of a Greek default as the country's
failure to service its debt would increase risks in financial
markets and the banking system in particular, Russia's finance
minister said late on Friday.
Talks of a possible Greek default intensified on Friday,
with finance officials from around the world pressuring European
policymakers to increase their efforts to prevent Greece's debt
crisis from spreading .
"It is obvious that within the framework of the adopted
measures Greece cannot cope with debt servicing and now the
question lies in prevention of Greece's default," Finance
Minister Alexei Kudrin told journalists on the sidelines of
semi-annual policy discussions in Washington.
"Most are inclined towards the need for additional
supportive measures for Greece, and Ireland, and Portugal, and
Italy, and Spain," the Group of Eight industrialised countries'
longest serving finance minister said.
The European Union, including the European Financial
Stability Fund, should decide on needed steps for the first
three countries, while Italy's and Spain's troubles should be
addressed by the European Central Bank, Kudrin said.
But he added that of huge importance is the political will
of the affected countries to reduce spending to ensure debt
servicing.
BAD SIGNAL
Safeguarding the banking system seems the main worry at
present, as international lenders have been increasingly losing
patience with Athens consistently missing fiscal and reform
targets.
"It is also being viewed that Greece's default would become
a bad signal to the markets, increasing their risks, starting in
the banking system, then capital markets," Kudrin said.
"All such events, starting from the (rating) downgrade of
the United States and other countries, they increase the overall
risks and impact outflow of capital from emerging markets."
Kudrin also said that the global economy is facing a very
tough decade as economic growth will be tapering off -- though
he said he believes a recession can be avoided.
"One of the main factors or measures to fight debt is
economic expansion," Kudrin said.
"Two years ago, European Central Bank's President
Jean-Claude Trichet said we are facing a sober decade. Today,
you can add that probably we are facing a lost decade. It is
already obvious that growth rates will be low."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly)