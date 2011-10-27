MOSCOW Oct 27 Russia gave a cool welcome on
Thursday to a euro-zone summit deal to halve Greece's debts and
boost the lending power of a regional bailout fund, saying it
would prefer to channel aid to the currency union via the
International Monetary Fund.
"The markets consider (the decisions taken at the summit
result) to be quite adequate, and will regard them as sufficient
for the time being," Arkady Dvorkovich, economic adviser to
President Dmitry Medvedev, said.
"Right now it's difficult to say whether they will be
sufficient for the long term."
Russia, which holds the world's third-largest foreign
exchange reserves of over $500 billion, has generally been
sceptical towards European calls to provide direct support to
the euro zone or its individual members.
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Oct. 11 that Europe's
leading economies "have enough resources to resolve their own
problems", adding that it was unlikely that major emerging
markets would offer coordinated financial help.
Officials have consistently said that Russia would consider
buying bonds issued by the European Financial Stability
Facility, whose lending power under a summit deal struck in
Brussels will rise to 1 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion).
But Moscow has also expressed its preference for channelling
support to the euro-zone via the IMF's lending arrangements, and
Dvorkovich said that should form the basis for a common position
for the "BRIC" nations at a Group of 20 summit next week.
The BRICs -- Brazil, Russia, India and China -- form a
caucus of fast-growing emerging market economies. They have
relatively low debts and hold high foreign exchange reserves as
a buffer against external shocks.
"We have a coordinated position with the other BRIC
countries," Dvorkovich told a conference. "We are prepared to
participate in stabilisation mechanisms, above all via the IMF,
and are ready if necessary to step up our efforts."
Dvorkovich added there should be no delay in decisions to
redistribute IMF quotas linked to Russia's increased financial
contribution, which should boost the say of emerging markets in
the Fund's decision-making.
No comment was available from the Finance Ministry.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Douglas Busvine;
Editing by Catherine Evans)