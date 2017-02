BRUSSELS Oct 23 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said that France respected the independence of the European Central Bank as much as Germany.

"It is a point that we have evoked in detail with the Chancellor (Angela Merkel). And therefore, it is not up to heads of state or governments to give instructions of any kind," Sarkozy told a press conference on Sunday.

"No solution is viable if it doesn't have the support of all the European institutions. It's a team effort." (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)