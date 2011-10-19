* France, Germany in constant contact before summit- spox
PARIS Oct 19 French President Nicolas Sarkozy
will hold talks by telephone with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel on Wednesday to prepare this weekend's European summit on
the euro zone debt crisis, France's government spokeswoman said.
Asked if France and Germany had already agreed a common
position for Sunday's meeting, Valerie Pecresse told a news
conference: "The president will have a conversation today with
the German chancellor."
"It's obvious that the contacts between Germany and France
will be constant and permanent until (Sunday) Oct. 23," added
Pecresse, who is also France's budget minister.
Speaking after a weekly cabinet meeting, Pecresse declined
to comment on a report in British newspaper The Guardian saying
that France and Germany had agreed to leverage the 440 billion
euro EFSF rescue fund to two trillion euros.
A senior euro zone source told Reuters the report was wrong.
Attention has increasingly turned to France in Europe's debt
crisis with rating's agency Moody's warning on Tuesday it would
scrutinise the efforts of Sarkozy's government to stick to its
deficit-reduction targets.
With a presidential election looming next April, France's
conservative government aims to cut the public deficit from 5.7
percent of output this year to an EU-imposed limit of 3 percent
in 2013.
"The president told the cabinet meeting that regardless of
the economic developments we will keep our commitments on
reducing the deficits," Pecresse said.
Economists say that the reduction is built on growth
forecasts that are far too optimistic, making more budget
tightening likely if France is to keep its deficit-reduction
promises.
(Reporting By Leigh Thomas; editing by Stephen Nisbet)