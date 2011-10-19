* France, Germany in constant contact before summit- spox

* French sticks to deficit target regardless of economic situation (Adds comments on French deficit targets, EFSF)

PARIS Oct 19 French President Nicolas Sarkozy will hold talks by telephone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday to prepare this weekend's European summit on the euro zone debt crisis, France's government spokeswoman said.

Asked if France and Germany had already agreed a common position for Sunday's meeting, Valerie Pecresse told a news conference: "The president will have a conversation today with the German chancellor."

"It's obvious that the contacts between Germany and France will be constant and permanent until (Sunday) Oct. 23," added Pecresse, who is also France's budget minister.

Speaking after a weekly cabinet meeting, Pecresse declined to comment on a report in British newspaper The Guardian saying that France and Germany had agreed to leverage the 440 billion euro EFSF rescue fund to two trillion euros.

A senior euro zone source told Reuters the report was wrong.

Attention has increasingly turned to France in Europe's debt crisis with rating's agency Moody's warning on Tuesday it would scrutinise the efforts of Sarkozy's government to stick to its deficit-reduction targets.

With a presidential election looming next April, France's conservative government aims to cut the public deficit from 5.7 percent of output this year to an EU-imposed limit of 3 percent in 2013.

"The president told the cabinet meeting that regardless of the economic developments we will keep our commitments on reducing the deficits," Pecresse said.

Economists say that the reduction is built on growth forecasts that are far too optimistic, making more budget tightening likely if France is to keep its deficit-reduction promises. (Reporting By Leigh Thomas; editing by Stephen Nisbet)