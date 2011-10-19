(Adds quotes, details)
PARIS Oct 19 French President Nicolas Sarkozy
was set to fly to Frankfurt on Wednesday to seek a breakthrough
in euro zone crisis talks which he told lawmakers were stalled
over whether the European Central Bank should support the EFSF
rescue fund, sources said.
Officials in France and Germany said Sarkozy was expected
later in the day in Frankfurt for talks with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel. He is also likely to meet outgoing ECB President
Jean-Claude Trichet.
Sarkozy's travel plans could hinge on the possible birth of
his first child with first lady Carla Bruni, after he was seen
by a Reuters witness on Wednesday afternoon arriving at a clinic
where French media said Bruni had gone into labour.
Sarkozy left the clinic shortly afterwards, the witness
said.
France and Germany have pledged to come up with a convincing
crisis plan in time for a summit of European Union leaders on
Sunday that would rein in debt crisis which is threatening the
health of the world economy.
Sarkozy earlier told legislators that Paris and Berlin were
divided over what the relationship should be between the ECB and
the EFSF, which France wants to have a banking licence which
would allow it to leverage its capital at the ECB.
"In Germany, the coalition is divided on this issue. It is
not just (Chancellor) Angela Merkel who we need to convince,"
Sarkozy told a lunch meeting on Wednesday, according to
legislator Charles de Courson.
Sarkozy started the meeting by saying they would have to be
punctual because he may travel to Germany later in the day.
While France has argued that the most effective way of
leveraging the firepower of the EFSF is to turn it into a bank,
both the ECB and the German government have opposed this.
Asked if he would like the ECB to help boost the EFSF, as he
arrived for an event to mark the end of Trichet's ECB presidency
in Frankfurt, French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said: "You
know the French position and we are sticking to it.
"We think that clearly the best solution is that the fund
has a banking licence with the central bank, but everyone knows
about the reticence of the central bank. Everyone also knows
about the Germans' reticence. But for us that remains ... the
most effective solution," he said.
Sarkozy spoke to Merkel by telephone earlier on Wednesday,
diplomatic sources said.
A European source in Brussels said that the proposal to
convert the EFSF into a bank had not been abandoned despite
German resistance.
