BRUSSELS Oct 23 Euro zone talks are progressing
well on banks and the European Financial Stability Fund, and
progress is also being made on Greece, French President Nicolas
Sarkozy told a press conference on Sunday.
"Work is progressing well on the banks, on the fund and the
possibilities of using this fund, the hypotheses are narrowing,
and a rather broad agreement is in the process of being drawn
up," Sarkozy said. "On the question of Greece, things are
progressing. We haven't finished yet. We have until Wednesday."
