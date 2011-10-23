BRUSSELS Oct 23 Euro zone talks are progressing well on banks and the European Financial Stability Fund, and progress is also being made on Greece, French President Nicolas Sarkozy told a press conference on Sunday.

"Work is progressing well on the banks, on the fund and the possibilities of using this fund, the hypotheses are narrowing, and a rather broad agreement is in the process of being drawn up," Sarkozy said. "On the question of Greece, things are progressing. We haven't finished yet. We have until Wednesday." (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)