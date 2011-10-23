BRUSSELS Oct 23 French President Nicolas Sarkozy left a euro zone summit on Sunday evening saying talks on a comprehensive strategy to address the bloc's sovereign debt crisis were progressing well and there were no obstacles.

Sarkozy earlier backed down on French demands to use unlimited European Central Bank funds to fight contagion in bond markets, accepting that the ECB itself was opposed.

"There are no blockages," the president told reporters as he left European Union headquarters while other euro zone leaders were continuing discussions.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Writing by Paul Taylor)