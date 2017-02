PARIS Oct 19 French President Nicolas Sarkozy will hold talks by telephone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday to prepare this weekend's European summit on the euro zone debt crisis, France's government spokeswoman said.

Asked if France and Germany had already agreed a common position for Sunday's meeting, Valerie Pecresse told a news conference: "The President will have a conversation today with the German Chancellor."

"It's obvious that the contacts between Germany and France will be constant and permanent until Oct. 23," added Pecresse, who is also France's budget minister. (Reporting By Daniel Flynn)