PARIS Nov 22 France and Germany will soon propose modifications to European treaties in order to avoid economic divergences in the future, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Tuesday.

"We are soon going to make proposals on modifying the treaties to avoid countries diverging in budgetary, economic and fiscal matters," Sarkozy said.

Sarkozy will meet his German counterpart Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in the eastern French city of Strasbourg on Thursday. He will also meet with Merkel in the French port city of Marseille on December 8. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey)