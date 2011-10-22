BRUSSELS Oct 22 French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said on Saturday that progress had been made in talks to
resolve the euro zone debt crisis ahead of a meeting of the
region's leaders on Sunday and said he was confident about their
outcome.
"These are absolutely crucial meetings, solutions must be
found, the financial situation must be stabilised. This
financial crisis must be resolved," Sarkozy told journalists in
Brussels.
"Progress has been made. Between now and Wednesday a
solution must be found, a structural solution, an ambitious
solution, a definitive solution," Sarkozy said. "There's no
other choice."
Asked whether he was confident about the talks, Sarkozy
said: "Yes, otherwise I wouldn't be here."
(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)