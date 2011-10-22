BRUSSELS Oct 22 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Saturday that progress had been made in talks to resolve the euro zone debt crisis ahead of a meeting of the region's leaders on Sunday and said he was confident about their outcome.

"These are absolutely crucial meetings, solutions must be found, the financial situation must be stabilised. This financial crisis must be resolved," Sarkozy told journalists in Brussels.

"Progress has been made. Between now and Wednesday a solution must be found, a structural solution, an ambitious solution, a definitive solution," Sarkozy said. "There's no other choice."

Asked whether he was confident about the talks, Sarkozy said: "Yes, otherwise I wouldn't be here."

