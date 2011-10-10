PARIS Oct 10 French President Nicolas Sarkozy told his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama by telephone on Monday that France and Germany had agreed to find a plan to solve the euro zone debt crisis before a G20 summit in early November.

"The head of state (Sarkozy) highlighted that France and Germany had agreed to put forward a global and lasting solution to the euro zone's difficulties before the Cannes summit of the G20," the president's office said in a statement, adding that Obama had expressed support for Europe's efforts. (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Andrew Heavens)