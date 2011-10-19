(Adds Merkel no comment)

FRANKFURT Oct 19 French President Nicolas Sarkozy left euro zone crisis talks with Germany's Angela Merkel and other policymakers on Wednesday without offering comment about what was discussed.

Before flying to Frankfurt for emergency talks, Sarkozy told French lawmakers that plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis had stalled with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.

Chancellor Merkel also left the meeting without commenting.

France has argued the most effective way of leveraging the European Financial Stability Facility is to turn it into a bank which could then access funding from the ECB, but both the central bank and the German government have opposed this.

(Reporting by Ed Taylor and Paul Carrel, writing by Mike Peacock)