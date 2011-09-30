BRATISLAVA, Sept 30 Slovakia's renegade junior government Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party said on Friday it believed a solution could be found to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund that would be acceptable to both Europe and Slovakia.

SaS, led by parliamentary speaker Richard Sulik, has opposed strengthening the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) because they feel it is unjust for the bloc's second poorest member to pay for profligate spending in richer countries like Greece. (Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Michael Winfrey)