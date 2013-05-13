BERLIN May 13 Slovenia can get by without an
international bailout programme but will need to adopt tough
austerity measures, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
told German radio on Monday.
Last week, the tiny former Yugoslav republic announced plans
to sell state firms and raise value-added tax to help stabilise
its finances and avoid becoming the latest euro zone country
after Cyprus to require a painful bailout programme.
"Slovenia can manage (without a bailout programme). However
it must also carry out some painful restructuring (of its
economy)," Schaeuble told SWR 2 radio.