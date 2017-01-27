BRUSSELS Jan 27 European institutions are
working on a security that would be backed by euro zone
government bonds, but which would not lead to the mutualisation
of euro zone debt, European Commission Vice President Valdis
Dombrovskis told a news conference on Friday.
"(This) is ongoing work in the European Systemic Risk Board
...(which) is already for some time working on the concept of a
European safe asset, meaning the securitisation of EU member
states sovereign bonds," Dombrovskis said.
"The Commission as a member of the ESRB is of course
participating in this work. We find this concept useful since it
helps to address the issue of bank-sovereign loops," he said.
He said such a European Safe Asset would provide investment
opportunities for banks and other investors and ensure that
banks do not hold too many bonds of just one sovereign.
"To be very clear, the concept of the work does not foresee
mutualisation of those bonds," he said, in a bid to soothe
concerns in Berlin that such any instrument would make Germany
liable for the debts of others.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio)