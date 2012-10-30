BRUSSELS Oct 30 Euro zone economic sentiment
fell less than expected in October, data showed on Tuesday,
thanks to small improvements in optimism among consumers and in
the retail sector, which helped limit the downward pull from
industry, services and construction.
The European Commission's monthly business and consumer
survey showed the economic sentiment indicator for the 17
countries using the euro fell to 84.5 points this month from a
revised 85.2 points in September.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a decline to 84.0
points from the previously reported 85 points.
Separately, the Commission's business climate indicator,
which points to the phase of the economic cycle, fell to a
three-year-low of -1.62 points in October from -1.34 in
September - the lowest reading since September 2009, when it was
-1.9.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a decline to -1.4.
The Commission said consumer sentiment inched up to -25.7
from -25.9, marginally less than expected by forecasters, and
retail sector optimism rose to -17.4 from -18.5.
But sentiment in industry declined to -18 from -15.9 against
expectations of a fall to -17.0 and in services fell to -12.1
from -11.9, less than the expected decline to -12.5.
The euro zone economy stagnated in the first three months of
the year and contracted 0.2 percent in the April-June period.
Economists expect another contraction in the third quarter.
Two consecutive quarters of contraction is considered to
mark recession.
The Commission survey also showed that selling price
expectations among manufacturers rose to 1.5 in October from 0.6
in September. Among euro zone consumers, however, inflation
expectations over the next 12 months declined slightly to 26.9
from 28.1.
