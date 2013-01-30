* Economic sentiment up for third straight month
* Sentiment improves in all surveyed sectors
* Business climate indicator also gains for third month
(Recasts with economists' comments)
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Jan 30 Euro zone economic sentiment
improved across all sectors in January, rising for the third
month in succession in a sign the economy is emerging from a low
point in the fourth quarter of 2012 and diminishing the chance
of an ECB rate cut.
The European Commission's economic sentiment index rose to
89.2 points in January from 87.8 points in December, against
market expectations of an improvement to 88.2.
"The third successive, and appreciable, rise in euro zone
economic sentiment to be at a seven-month high in January adds
to the evidence that euro zone economic activity bottomed out
around last October and growth prospects are brightening," said
Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.
"Reduced euro zone sovereign debt tensions and improved
financial markets are clearly boosting sentiment overall, but it
remains to be seen to what extent and how quickly this will feed
through to boost euro zone economic activity," he said.
Separately, the Commission's Business Climate Index - which
points to the phase of the business cycle - also rose, to -1.09
points from -1.11 in December. Both indices have been improving
since October where they reached low points.
"Overall, the series of positive surprises on eurozone
survey releases in January support our growth scenario," said
Evelyn Herrmann, European Economist at BNP Paribas.
"While eurozone leading indicators are still at levels in
line with contraction in overall economic activity in the euro
zone, their upward trend supports our forecast of a slowdown in
the pace of contraction from -0.4% q/q in Q4 2012 to -0.1% in Q1
2013 in the eurozone GDP aggregate," she said.
The Commission data released on Wednesday showed sentiment
improved the most among consumers and in construction, but also
in services - the biggest sector of the euro zone economy, which
generates two-thirds of the single currency area's GDP.
Sentiment was also more upbeat in industry and the retail
trade.
The Commission survey showed that inflation expectations
among manufacturers eased to 2.1 from 2.5 in December and that
the service sector expects prices to fall.
Consumers were expecting their financial situation to
improve over the next 12 months, unemployment to fall and more
were planning major purchases. Consumer inflation expectations
in 2013 also showed expectations of an easing, to 21.8 from
23.7.
Economists said the data made it less likely that the
European Central Bank would consider another interest rate cut
in its main refinancing rate, now at 0.75 percent, to support
the economy.
"The recession in the euro zone is coming to an end. An
interest rate cut by the ECB should therefore be off the agenda
once and for all. Even so, this doesn't mean the all-clear yet
for the peripheral countries," said Christoph Weil, economist at
Commerzbank.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)