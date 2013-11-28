* Confidence rises in services, industry in November

* Pessimistic France falls behind Germany, Spain and Italy

BRUSSELS Nov 28 More Europeans felt optimistic about a recovery in the euro zone in November, the European Commission said on Thursday, but French households and businesses turned pessimistic, complicating a strong recovery for the bloc.

Economic sentiment in the 17 countries using the euro strengthened by 0.8 points to 98.5 in the seventh straight month of gains, beating economists' expectations. The reading of the business climate moved into positive territory for the first time since March last year.

But of the euro zone's five largest economies, France was the only one to show a deterioration, while Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Germany continued to strengthen.

The euro zone is trying to pull out of a deep banking and public debt crisis that nearly shattered the currency area, but record unemployment and a shortage of bank lending are a serious drag on a recovery that began earlier this year.

The mood and economic momentum is flagging in France and French business activity shrank in November, as high labour costs and a lack of reforms hurt its competitiveness.

French pessimism was most notable in the European Commission's measure of euro zone consumer sentiment, which declined this month, halting an upward trend over the past year.

"This was mainly due to a sharp decline registered in France and reflected worsening expectations about the future general economic situation," said the Commission, the EU executive arm.

Outside of France, however, the mood is brightening.

Spain, which emerged from a two-year recession in the July-September period, saw economic sentiment increase by 1.4 points in November.

That was a stronger reading than in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, and showed Spain regaining the business dynamism it lost during a decade-long property boom that eventually burst and forced a euro zone bailout of its banks.

Overall, one of the most positive signs was the improvement in the services sector, which registered a nearly 3-point jump in November. Confidence in industry also rose in the euro zone.