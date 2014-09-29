BRUSSELS, Sept 29 Euro zone economic sentiment
deteriorated in September to levels last seen in late 2013 and
inflation expectations among households and producers alike
continued to fall.
The European Commission said on Monday that economic
sentiment in the 18 countries sharing the euro fell to 99.9 this
month from 100.6 in August. Economists polled by Reuters had
expected a decline to 100.0.
The index was weighed down by less optimistic consumers,
retailers and industry. The only sectors where sentiment
improved slightly in September were services and construction.
The declining optimism was mirrored by a fall in the
business climate indicator for the euro zone, which the
Commission said stood at 0.07 in September, down from 0.16 in
August, the lowest level since October 2013.
Consumer inflation expectations, measured as anticipated
consumer price trends over the next 12 months, fell to 4.0 this
month from 6.6 in August, continuing a steady decline since
December 2013, when they stood at 15.1.
Selling price expectations among manufacturers, the
equivalent of producer price inflation expectations, also fell
to -1.8 from -0.7 in August.
The declining inflation expectations underline the very low
inflationary pressures in the stagnating euro zone economy that
the European Central Bank wants to prevent from turning into
deflation by flooding the market with ultra-cheap cash.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)