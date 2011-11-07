BERLIN Nov 7 Euro zone investor sentiment dipped to its lowest level in more than two years in November, the Sentix research group said on Monday, adding to fears that the sovereign debt crisis could push the region into recession.

The index tracking euro zone investor sentiment dropped for the fourth consecutive month to -21.2 in November, its lowest level since August 2009, from -18.5 in the previous month.

A sub-index tracking current conditions slumped to -11.75 from -5.75 in the prior month, while a sub-index tracking expectations edged up slightly to -30.25 from -30.5.

"Investors surveyed by Sentix are as disappointed by the continuing debt crisis and poor equity markets as they are by proposed solutions to the crisis from central banks and politicians," Sentix said in a statement.

"This means that, at a European level, we will have to deal intensively with a looming recession," it added.

The euro area could subside into a mild recession in the latter part of this year, the European Central Bank said last week as it unexpectedly cut interest rates in a bid to support the ailing euro area. (Reporting by Veronica Ek and Alexandra Hudson)