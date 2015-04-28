BERLIN, April 28 Around half of investors expect
Greece to leave the euro zone within the next 12 months, a
survey by German research group Sentix showed on Tuesday.
Sentix's euro zone breakup index for Greece shot up to 48.3
percent in April from 35.5 percent in March, suggesting one in
two investors is sceptical about pledges to keep Athens in the
single currency bloc.
"European politicians' promises to pursue the scenario of
Greece keeping the euro are not taken at face value by about
half of all investors," Sentix said in a statement.
Greece is weeks away from running out of cash, but talks
with its European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders
on more aid have been deadlocked over reform measures including
pension cuts and labour market liberalisation that Greece must
implement.
"In 2012 (European Central Bank President) Mario Draghi
calmed down investors with his ultimate commitment to the euro.
But is his pledge still valid for Greece today?" Sentix said.
The breakup index for the euro zone as a whole climbed to
49.0 percent in April from 36.8 percent in March, driven by the
increase in expectations that Athens would quit the bloc.
That put it at about the same level as during the peak of
the euro zone debt crisis in 2012.
However, Sentix's index measuring the risk of contagion fell
to a record low of 26.1 percent, meaning that investors do not
generally expect the Greek debt crisis to spread to other parts
of the euro zone.
The breakup survey covered 1,023 investors conducted April
23-25. It measures the percentage of investors that expect the
euro zone to break up.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Susan Fenton)