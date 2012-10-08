BERLIN Oct 8 Euro zone sentiment improved for
the second consecutive month in October with investors'
expectations boosted by monetary easing from central banks and
by the top German court's approval for a new permanent bailout
fund for the European currency bloc.
Sentix research group said on Monday its index tracking
investor sentiment in the euro zone strengthened to -22.2 from
September's -23.2, though it fell short of expectations in a
Reuters poll that sentiment would rise to -20.8.
A sub-index of current euro zone sentiment rose modestly to
-34.5 from -34.8 while the expectations component strengthened
for the third straight month to -9.0 from -10.8, "which
generally signals a change in trend", Sentix said in a
statement.
"There were plenty of reasons for this: the constitutional
court in Germany gave the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) the
green light, the U.S. Federal Reserve began a third quantitative
easing programme and the Bank of Japan also announced additional
bond buying," Sentix said.
A separate index for Germany showed sentiment rising to 6.4
in October from 4.4 last month, underpinned by private
investors' increased optimism in belated response to the
European Central Bank's bond-buying plan announced last month.
German institutional investors trimmed their expectations
slightly after strong surges in the two previous months, Sentix
said.
An index for investor sentiment in the United States dipped
to -1.5 from -1.3, one for Asia excluding Japan rose to 13.2
from 12.1 and an index for Japan improved to -13.5 from -14.9.
