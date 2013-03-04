BERLIN, March 4 Euro zone sentiment fell sharply
in March, halting a six-month rise after an inconclusive
election in Italy, the region's third- largest economy, rattled
investors, Sentix said on Monday.
Investor morale in Germany, however, showed further modest
improvement in March, highlighting the contrast in fortunes
between the euro zone's largest economy and its ailing,
debt-ridden southern periphery.
The euro fell to a session low and not far from a 2-1/2
month trough after the Sentix data release, which increased the
possibility of the European Central Bank lowering interest rates
in the near term.
Sentix said its monthly index tracking investor sentiment in
the 17-nation euro zone fell to -10.6 in March from -3.9 in
February and well below a Reuters consensus forecast of -5.2.
The data is based on a survey of 989 investors.
"The reason for this setback is obvious: it is the outcome
of the election in Italy which has caused uncertainty over the
country's future development to skyrocket," Sentix senior
analyst Sebastian Wanke said in a statement.
"This has had a negative impact on the whole euro zone."
Italy's election on Feb. 24-25 left no party with a working
majority in parliament and two parties opposed to austerity
policies - which financial markets view as necessary in Italy -
made strong gains in the election.
The main political parties have made no progress towards
forming a stable government, raising the prospect of fresh
elections and the spread between Italian 10-year benchmark bonds
and German bunds, a measure of investor confidence, widened on
Monday to an almost three-month high.
A sub-index of expectations fell to 8.3 in March from 15.8
in February. Current conditions stood at -27.8, down from -21.8
last month.
However, Sentix said it believed the poor euro zone readings
for March were a temporary blip rather than the start of a new
negative trend because the global economic recovery remained
intact and even within the currency bloc Germany did well.
A separate index for Germany showed investor sentiment rose
to 24.5 in March, its highest level since July 2011 and up
slightly from 24.3 last month.
The sentiment index for the United States stood at 12.9 in
March, up from 12.7. For Asia excluding Japan it was 32.2, down
from 34.3 last month.