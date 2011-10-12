BRATISLAVA Oct 12 Parties in the outgoing
Slovak government have reached an agreement with opposition
leader Robert Fico to ratify a plan to strengthen the euro
zone's EFSF rescue fund, TA3 television reported on Wednesday.
It gave no details.
Three parties in the ruling coalition held talks with Fico's
leftist opposition Smer party on Wednesday after their cabinet
collapsed in a failed confidence vote that Prime Minister Iveta
Radicova had tied to ratification of the euro safety net.
Fico has said he will support bolstering the European
Financial Stability Facility but demanded the government's fall
in return.
(Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka)