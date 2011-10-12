BRATISLAVA Oct 12 Parties in the outgoing Slovak government have reached an agreement with opposition leader Robert Fico to ratify a plan to strengthen the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, TA3 television reported on Wednesday. It gave no details.

Three parties in the ruling coalition held talks with Fico's leftist opposition Smer party on Wednesday after their cabinet collapsed in a failed confidence vote that Prime Minister Iveta Radicova had tied to ratification of the euro safety net.

Fico has said he will support bolstering the European Financial Stability Facility but demanded the government's fall in return.

(Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka)