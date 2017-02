BRATISLAVA Oct 13 Slovakia's parliament ratified a plan to bolster the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund on Thursday, completing the approval process as the last member of the common currency area.

The approval of the plan to give the European Financial Stability Facility followed an earlier failed attempt which toppled the central European country's centre-right cabinet and rattled financial markets on Tuesday. (Reporting by Martin Santa and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Angus MacSwan)