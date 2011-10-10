BRIEF-Jeffrey Jay reports 18.97 percent stake in Connecture Inc
* Jeffrey Jay reports 18.97 percent stake in Connecture Inc as of February 6, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2jVRGz9) Further company coverage:
BRATISLAVA Oct 10 Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova has proposed that her coalition partners tie Tuesday's vote on the euro zone's rescue fund to a vote of confidence in the government, and she also raised the option that she resign outright, a government source told Reuters.
Coalition leaders failed to bridge differences over the plan to boost the European Financial Stability Facility on Monday and will meet again on Tuesday morning before a parliamentary vote scheduled for the afternoon.
"The prime minister proposed to coalition leaders three options: to tie the EFSF vote with a confidence vote, to resign before the vote or to resign after an unsuccessful vote," the source said. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka; editing by Michael Winfrey)
* Jeffrey Jay reports 18.97 percent stake in Connecture Inc as of February 6, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2jVRGz9) Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Hedge fund investment firms PAAMCO and KKR Prisma said on Monday they were merging, signaling more consolidation in the so-called funds of funds sector as assets continue to contract and clients demand more.
Feb 6 Elon Musk's Tesla Inc and SpaceX on Monday joined a legal brief filed by businesses opposed to President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, according to a court filing.