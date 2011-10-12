BRATISLAVA Oct 12 Parties in Slovakia's outgoing ruling coalition have agreed with the opposition to ratify a plan to strengthen the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund this week and call an early election, the head of the governing SDKU party told a news conference on Wednesday.

Three parties in the coalition held talks with the leftist opposition Smer party after their cabinet collapsed on Tuesday in a failed confidence vote that Prime Minister Iveta Radicova had tied to ratification of the euro safety net.

"We decided that as the first point of (Thursday's) parliamentary session, we will work on a proposal to shorten the voting period, with the goal of organising an election on March 10. Immediately after, tomorrow or Friday, we will debate proposals related to the EFSF," said Mikulas Dzurinda, foreign minister under Radicova's cabinet.

(Reporting by Petra Kovacova; writing by Michael Winfrey)