BRATISLAVA, Sept 28 A Slovakian junior government party opposed to widening the euro zone's rescue fund said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Iveta Radicova had offered a new compromise deal that created room for winning the party's support in a parliamentary vote next month.

The liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party has so far refused to back an expansion of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), leaving the government without the parliamentary votes needed to pass the changes agreed by euro zone leaders in July.

(Reporting by Martin Santa; writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Tim Pearce)