* Slovak govt want EFSF vote before Oct. 17

* Renegade party SaS remains adamant, says open for talks

* Swift implementation of July deals key for fight against crisis (Adds background, details, comments)

By Petra Kovacova

BRATISLAVA, Sept 28 The Slovakian parliament should vote on strengthening the euro zone's bailout fund before the next EU leaders' summit on Oct. 17-18, Prime Minister Iveta Radicova and two other coalition parties said on Wednesday, building pressure on its renegade partner.

A junior party in Radicova's government has refused to back boosting the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), and snubbed a proposal to win its support from Radicova's party on Tuesday.

"I cannot leave for the EU summit before having a mandate," she told reporters. "It is important that on Oct. 17 there is a EU summit and the program expects that our stance on this question will be clear."

Finland became the latest euro member on Wednesday to approve a broadening of powers for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), designed help the contain the two-year-old crisis.

Germany, the euro zone's paymaster, is scheduled to hold its vote on Thursday.

Swift implementation of July's agreements -- allowing the EFSF to provide precautionary credit lines to financially distressed countries and in extraordinary cases buy their debt on the secondary market -- is seen as crucial to stemming further deterioration.

"I would like to stress that we are on the verge of a crisis which, by its extent, threatens to be bigger and deeper than the 2008-2009 crisis," Radicova said.

Slovak parliamentary committees will open their debate on the rescue fund next week and parliament reconvenes on October 11.

Bela Bugar, leader of the mostly ethnic-Hungarian coalition party Most-Hid, said his party will suggest holding the vote between Oct. 13 and Oct. 16, another coalition member the Christian Democrats are also on favour an early vote.

"If there will be a political will, we have nothing against (an early vote)," said Richard Sulik, leader of the renegade Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), said in reaction to calls from its coalition partners.

The parliament would need to vote to give the EFSF vote top priority at its October session to speed up the process. A special session to debate the motion would also be an option.

Radicova needs to win Sulik's SaS support to approve the EFSF and fend off a threat to stall the euro-wide project, and simultaneously prevent her coalition facing the risk of a split.

Slovakia, the euro zone's second poorest member, has said it will be the last euro zone member to vote. (Writing by Martin Santa; editing by Ron Askew)