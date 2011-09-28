* Slovak govt want EFSF vote before Oct. 17
* Renegade party SaS remains adamant, says open for talks
* Swift implementation of July deals key for fight against
crisis
(Adds background, details, comments)
By Petra Kovacova
BRATISLAVA, Sept 28 The Slovakian parliament
should vote on strengthening the euro zone's bailout fund before
the next EU leaders' summit on Oct. 17-18, Prime Minister Iveta
Radicova and two other coalition parties said on Wednesday,
building pressure on its renegade partner.
A junior party in Radicova's government has refused to back
boosting the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), and
snubbed a proposal to win its support from Radicova's party on
Tuesday.
"I cannot leave for the EU summit before having a mandate,"
she told reporters. "It is important that on Oct. 17 there is a
EU summit and the program expects that our stance on this
question will be clear."
Finland became the latest euro member on Wednesday to
approve a broadening of powers for the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF), designed help the contain the
two-year-old crisis.
Germany, the euro zone's paymaster, is scheduled to hold its
vote on Thursday.
Swift implementation of July's agreements -- allowing the
EFSF to provide precautionary credit lines to financially
distressed countries and in extraordinary cases buy their debt
on the secondary market -- is seen as crucial to stemming
further deterioration.
"I would like to stress that we are on the verge of a crisis
which, by its extent, threatens to be bigger and deeper than the
2008-2009 crisis," Radicova said.
Slovak parliamentary committees will open their debate on
the rescue fund next week and parliament reconvenes on October
11.
Bela Bugar, leader of the mostly ethnic-Hungarian coalition
party Most-Hid, said his party will suggest holding the vote
between Oct. 13 and Oct. 16, another coalition member the
Christian Democrats are also on favour an early vote.
"If there will be a political will, we have nothing against
(an early vote)," said Richard Sulik, leader of the renegade
Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), said in reaction to calls from its
coalition partners.
The parliament would need to vote to give the EFSF vote top
priority at its October session to speed up the process. A
special session to debate the motion would also be an option.
Radicova needs to win Sulik's SaS support to approve the
EFSF and fend off a threat to stall the euro-wide project, and
simultaneously prevent her coalition facing the risk of a split.
Slovakia, the euro zone's second poorest member, has said it
will be the last euro zone member to vote.
(Writing by Martin Santa; editing by Ron Askew)