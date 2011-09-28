(Adds details, background)

BRATISLAVA, Sept 28 A Slovakian junior government party opposed to widening the euro zone's rescue fund said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Iveta Radicova had offered a new compromise deal that created room to win the party's support in a parliamentary vote next month.

The liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party has so far refused to back an expansion of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), leaving the government without the parliamentary votes needed to pass the changes agreed by euro zone leaders in July.

The head of the SaS parliamentary club said on Wednesday that the party wanted a solution that met two conditions.

"First is that we will not block other countries from creating the EFSF (based on July agreements), and the second is that this will not cost Slovakian taxpayers a cent," Jozef Kollar told TV Markiza after a meeting with Radicova.

Asked if a new proposal made by Radicova created room for approval of the EFSF in the Slovakian parliament, he said: "Yes, it looks so," but gave no details.

