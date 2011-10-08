BRATISLAVA Oct 8 Slovakia's prime minister,
Iveta Radicova, has turned down the demand of a renegade
coalition partner for an opt-out from Europe's planned permanent
bailout fund in return for supporting the temporary rescue fund
(EFSF), a senior government source said on Saturday.
The liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, led by
parliamentary speaker Richard Sulik, submitted a compromise
proposal setting tough conditions for securing the party's votes
for a stronger mandate for the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF).
This, however, does not kill the ongoing talks on the
proposal as SaS and its coalition partners have said they are
ready to negotiate terms in order to reach an agreement on
securing coalition support for expanding the EFSF in a
parliamentary vote on Tuesday.