BRATISLAVA Oct 8 Slovakia's prime minister, Iveta Radicova, has turned down the demand of a renegade coalition partner for an opt-out from Europe's planned permanent bailout fund in return for supporting the temporary rescue fund (EFSF), a senior government source said on Saturday.

The liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, led by parliamentary speaker Richard Sulik, submitted a compromise proposal setting tough conditions for securing the party's votes for a stronger mandate for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

This, however, does not kill the ongoing talks on the proposal as SaS and its coalition partners have said they are ready to negotiate terms in order to reach an agreement on securing coalition support for expanding the EFSF in a parliamentary vote on Tuesday.