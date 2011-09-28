BRATISLAVA, Sept 28 Slovakia's parliament should vote on plans to strengthen the euro zone's bailout fund before the next EU leaders' summit on Oct. 17-18, Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said on Wednesday.

A junior party in Radicova's government has refused to back the boost for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), and snubbed a proposal to win its support from Radicova's party on Tuesday.

"I cannot leave for the EU summit before having a mandate," she told reporters. "It is important that on Oct. 17 there is a EU summit and the program expects that our stance on this question will be clear." (Reporting by Petra Kovacova)